Jackson
Billie Moore
Billie Moore Passes
July 18, 2019
Billie Gwendolyn Hodges Moore, 92, was born in Butts County, GA February 14, 1927 and died at Westbury Nursing Home on July 18, 2019. She worked for the State of Georgia, first at the State Dept. Of Agriculture and then State Dept. Of Health. She worked for many years for her brother at Hodges Hardware. Ms. Moore was the ninth child of the ten children of Mercer Littleton Hodges (M.L. Hodges, Sr.) and Mollie Mae Duke. The Hodges/Thomas and Duke lineage runs deep in Butts Co. The families were founding members of Macedonia Baptist Church where she was a lifetime member. She was predeceased by her siblings who lived to adulthood; Millard Duke Hodges, Atlanta, Sarah Hodges McClure (Willis), Jackson, Ida Lou "Boody" Hodges King (Red), Jackson, Eddie Leo Hodges, Albany, GA, Ernest Rudolph Hodges, Rome and Smyrna, M. L. Hodges, Jr. (Elizabeth), Jackson. Ms. Moore is predeceased by both husbands; William Thomas "Smitty" Meredith and John Howard Moore. Survived by both daughters: Gwendolyn Meredith Martin (Tony), Griffin and Beverly Meredith Vercelli, Jackson; grandchildren: Kelly Martin Yates (Scott), Loganville, Krista Martin Womack (Greg), Hampton and Kyle Riley (Macey), Jackson; great grandchildren: Tyler Sprayberry, Hampton and Zacc and Harper Riley, Jackson. In lieu of flowers, friends may make a donation to her church, Macedonia Baptist Church, in her memory. Friends and family are invited to a CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE, August 3, 2019, 11:00AM, Macedonia Baptist Church. Visitation at the church, 10:30AM. Rev. Ed Hoard officiating.
