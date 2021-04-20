Jackson, GA Mrs. Billie Hazel "Pat" Watkins, age78, of Jackson, Georgia passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Wellstar Sylvan Grove Hospital. Pat was born on Saturday, April 17, 1943 in Jackson, Georgia to the late Maud Darnell and the late Lizzie Mae Berry Darnell. She was a seamstress with American Mills and later ran a day care for several years. Pat was a member of Cedar Rock Church. She enjoyed gardening and cutting grass. Pat is survived by her children; Wendy and Carmen Rhoden, Vickie Bartlett, Tracey and Rick Fitzgerald, Pamela Watkins, Kelly and Kevin Rogers; eleven grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and her chihuahua, Baby. Pat is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Watkins; daughter, Missy Watkins; grandson, Aaron Pierce; sister, Linda Lou Johnson; brothers, Jerry Darnell and Johnny Darnell.

A funeral service for Mrs. Pat Watkins will be held on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Mr. Rudy Mangham officiating. Interment will follow at Rock Springs Church Cemetery. Friends may visit the family Thursday, April, 22, 2021 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Watkins family.