Jackson, GA Mr. Billy Eugene Akridge, age 76, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at his home. Bill was born in Swainsboro, Georgia, on Thursday, December 9, 1943. He was the son of the late Benjamin M. Akridge and the late Rosie L. Poole Akridge. He is preceded in death by his parents and son, Ben Akridge. Bill served in the United States Army and was a huge University of Georgia & NASCAR fan. He used to raise chickens and goats, but his favorite activity was gathering his family together. Bill was a family man and enjoyed the occasional low country boil. He married his beautiful wife, Wanda, in 1987 and continued to flirt with her for 33 more years. Bill is survived by his wife, Wanda Lee Akridge; children and their spouses, Jimmy & Mary Harvey, Billie & the Reverend Michael Flournoy, Bobby Harvey, Greg Akridge, Matt Akridge, Trey Akridge; grandchildren, Shane Flournoy, Melissa Harvey, Vicki Bell Meyer, Brian Bell, Tyler. A celebration of life for Mr. Bill Akridge will be held at the Akridge residence, 1120 Fincherville Rd., Jackson, Georgia 30233, on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. with the Reverend Michael Flournoy officiating. Friends may stay afterwards to visit with the family and remember the life of Bill Akridge. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street Jackson, GA is serving the Akridge family.

