Jackson, GA Mr. Billy Eugene Akridge, age 76, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at his home. Bill was born in Swainsboro, Georgia, on Thursday, December 9, 1943. He was the son of the late Benjamin M. Akridge and the late Rosie L. Poole Akridge. He is preceded in death by his parents and son, Ben Akridge. Bill served in the United States Army and was a huge University of Georgia & NASCAR fan. He used to raise chickens and goats, but his favorite activity was gathering his family together. Bill was a family man and enjoyed the occasional low country boil. He married his beautiful wife, Wanda, in 1987 and continued to flirt with her for 33 more years. Bill is survived by his wife, Wanda Lee Akridge; children and their spouses, Jimmy & Mary Harvey, Billie & the Reverend Michael Flournoy, Bobby Harvey, Greg Akridge, Matt Akridge, Trey Akridge; grandchildren, Shane Flournoy, Melissa Harvey, Vicki Bell Meyer, Brian Bell, Tyler. A celebration of life for Mr. Bill Akridge will be held at the Akridge residence, 1120 Fincherville Rd., Jackson, Georgia 30233, on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. with the Reverend Michael Flournoy officiating. Friends may stay afterwards to visit with the family and remember the life of Bill Akridge. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street Jackson, GA is serving the Akridge family.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every morning.
Service information
Nov 21
Celebration of Life
Saturday, November 21, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
The Akridge Residence
1120 Fincherville Rd.
Jackson, GA 30233
1120 Fincherville Rd.
Jackson, GA 30233
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Latest News
- Georgia secretary of state says Lindsey Graham implied he should try to throw away ballots
- After 2,600 votes not counted in Floyd County, local elections director asked to step down
- Oreo is finally releasing gluten-free cookies
- Jackson High's Gabbi Cartagena signs to play basketball for Troy State University
- Butts County Jail Logbook
Most Popular
Articles
- Two die after tractor-trailer collision on I-75 in the early morning hours of Nov. 11
- Brad Johnson expected to be named the next Butts County Manager
- Vote recount in Presidential race underway in Butts County
- Butts County Magistrate Court
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Now Streaming: Sofia Loren, Greta Thunberg light up the screen
- Whitney Farmer named 2020 Jackson High Homecoming Queen; Gavin Glass named King
- Newnan Police nab suspect in 4 of 6 killings
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- High Falls Lake will be lowered Dec. 1 to Feb. 28 to allow dock repairs
Images
Videos
Collections
- ON THE MARKET: A-frame designed home in Flovilla features stocked pond for avid fishers
- 100 vintage baby names coming back into style
- Check out these dogs available at Butts Mutts
- Doctors respond to 20 common concerns about the flu shot
- ON THE MARKET: Jackson Lake home boasts lake living with incredible sunrise views
- Best states for health care
- PHOTOS: 2020 Masters, Wednesday Practice Rounds
- PHOTOS: Marco Rubio comes to Georgia in support of Kelly Loeffler, David Perdue
- ON THE MARKET: Comedian Jeff Foxworthy's Johns Creek estate for sale at $2.99 million
- Best community college in every state
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.