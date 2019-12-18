Beverly Wallace

Griffin
Mrs. Beverly Ann Wallace (Young)
Beverly Ann Young Wallace of Griffin, age 72 passed away Sunday December 15, 2019, at Monarch Villa in Stockbridge, GA. She was born in Hogansville, GA on April 23, 1947. Beverly Graduated from College Park High School in 1965 and went on to earn an Education Degree from Georgia College. She taught in the Baldwin and Spalding County Schools as a Middle School Teacher.
Beverly is survived by her husband of 24 years John Michael Wallace, son and daughter-in-law ; John and Tonya Chandler, daughter and son-in-law; Sarabeth and James Peavey, step-son; Wilson Wallace; Mother, Faye M. Trussell, nine granddaughters, Brother and Sister-in-law; Jimmy and Vicki Young, and preceded in death by Father; James Gordon Young, Step Father; Edgar La Vaughn Trussell; Granddaughter; Hope Annabelle Peavey.
Funeral Services for Beverly Ann Wallace will be Wednesday December 18, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of Haisten Funeral Home in Jackson GA. Pastor Ray McBerry will officiate. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening December 17, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Fellowship Presbyterian Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donation may be made to the Gideon International, P.O. Box 1192 Jackson, Georgia 30233. Those who desire may sign the online registry at www.haistenfuneral.com
Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the Wallace Family.
