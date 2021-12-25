Jackson, GA Betty Stewart Collier, age 85 peacefully passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021 at her residence. Betty would have celebrated her 86th on December 26th . Betty was born in Jackson to the late Horace Stewart, Sr. & Sara Louise Stewart on December 26, 1935 Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by an infant daughter, brothers; Charlie Stewart and Lee Stewart and her sister; Joanne Oxenford. She graduated from Jackson High School in the class of 1954 and was a full time Mother, and Grandmother. Betty had previously been employed by the State of Georgia, Hodges Hardware and City Pharmacy. She was an active member of the Macedonia Baptist Church. Her hobbies include quilting, sewing, cooking, baking and fishing.

Betty is survived by her husband of 62 years, James W. (Wimp) Collier, her children; Bobby & Demetrius Collier, Betsy & Perry Crowder, grandchildren; Amber & Josh Oberst, Johnathon & Janet Morgan, Austin & Kyle Collier, Casey & Beth Crowder, Corey & Laney Crowder, brothers; Horace Stewart, Jr., Buck & Joan Stewart, Ricky & Beverly Stewart, sister; Elaine Stewart, great-grandchildren; Madelynn Oberst, Bentley Oberst, Nolan Oberst, Paislee Collier, Beau Collier, Justin Crowder, Courtlyn Crowder, Walker Crowder and Carolina Crowder, many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services for Betty Stewart Collier will be Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of Haisten Funeral Home, Mr. Rudy Mangham will officiate. Interment will follow the Service in the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery. The Family will receive friends at the Funeral Home immediately prior to the Service, beginning at 11:00 AM.

Those that wish to express their condolences online may visit WWW.haistenfuneral.com

Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the Collier Family.