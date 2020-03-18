Jackson
Betty Faye King Singley Leonard
Mrs. Betty Faye King Singley Leonard, age 87, of Jackson, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at her residence. She was born on Friday, April 1, 1932, in Jackson, Georgia, daughter of the late James Oliver King and the late Annie Louise Castleberry King. Betty loved her family and enjoyed reading. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Eugene Singley, and Walter Leonard; son, Rodney Singley; and sister, Hilda King James.
Betty is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Vanessa and Ralph Atkinson, Valita and Dominick DeLucia; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Judy Singley; nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for Mrs. Betty Faye King Singley Leonard will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in the Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Mr. Rudy Mangham officiating. Interment will follow in the Pepperton Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. and at other times at her home, 8 Mill Street Jackson, Georgia 30233. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com
Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street Jackson, GA is serving the Singley Leonard family.
To send flowers to the family of Betty Leonard, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.