Jackson, GA Betty Ann Jones Dover, age 91, of Jackson peacefully passed away at her residence late Wednesday May 5, 2021. She was born Sunday November 3, 1929 in Jackson to the late Bailey and Martha Mills Jones. Betty was married to the late Ben Hill Dover, Sr. who passed away in January of 2016.

Betty was a cashier having been employed at both the Colonial Store in Jackson and the Big Star in McDonough. After retirement she became a full time housewife. She was a member of the Macedonia Baptist Church.

Betty is survived by two daughters: Cherry Butterworth of Jackson, Angelyn & Tommy Coleman of Sebring, FL, two sons: Ben Hill Jr. & Vicki Dover, Auze & Leigh Dover, nine grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren, one sister: Barbara Crumbley and one brother: Bill & Martha Jones, all of Jackson. In addition to her parents and her husband, she is also preceded in death by her brother Steve Jones and her sister Jessie Bailey Jones and her granddaughter, Tess Strickland.

Funeral services for Betty Ann Jones Dover will be Saturday May 8, 2021 at 2 PM in the Macedonia Baptist Church, Rev. Benny Tate will officiate. Burial will follow in the Church cemetery. The Family will receive friends one hour immediately prior to the Service.

Recommended for you +14 Pawsitively adorable: Check out these dogs available at Butts Mutts Butts County Animal Control is currently closed to the public, but Butts Mutts is still working by appointment only. They are working diligently to get dogs in foster care, if not adopted, as quickly as possibly. Click for more.

Flowers will be accepted but please feel free to make a make a donation to the charity of your choice in memory of Betty.

Those that desire to express their condolences online may visit www.haistenfuneral.com

Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the Dover family.