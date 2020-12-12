Beth M. Thorne Jones

Jackson, GA Beth M. Jones, age 76, passed away Friday December 11, 2020 at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital after a brief illness. She was born on Sunday, September 24, 1944 in Akron, Ohio to the late Fredrick E. & Wanda Bender Thorne.
Beth was homemaker and an active member of Stark United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the Jim McMichael Sunday School Class. She served her Church in various leadership and service positions over many years of faithful membership. In addition, she was a Volunteer Firefighter with the Worthville Fire Dept. Her faith and spiritual strength were reflected in the way she lived her life. In her free time she enjoyed gardening and antiques.
Beth is survived by her husband of 57 years; Ken Jones, daughters & sons in law Teresa & Chris Thurston, Tracey & Steve Hurst, son & daughter in law; Kenneth Wayne & Carlene Jones, thirteen grandchildren; Josh Walker, Matt Walker, Jonathan Walker, Thorne Thurston, Taegan Thurston, Nick Jones, Kyle Jones, K.C. Jones, Jordan Todden, Justin Rothrock, Dillon Hurst, Garrett Hurst and Kaylee Smith, five great-grandchildren and one sister; Barbara Gordon In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother; Freddie Thorne.
The family will announce plans for a memorial service to honor her memory at a later date.
Those desiring may visit the online Guest Registry at www.haistenfuneral.com
Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the Jones family.
