Jackson, GA Mrs. Belinda Kaye Hootman Cunningham, age 64, of Jackson, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at her home.
Belinda was born in Brookville, Pennsylvania on Saturday, September 7, 1957 to the late James Harry Hootman, Jr. and Mrs. Nancy Lucille McAfoos Hootman. She loved to read, watching tv, playing games and collecting music boxes.
Belinda is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, John Cunningham; children and their spouses, Billy Caraway, Wesley Caraway, Carrie McClure, Tiffany & Darrell Lamb, Ashley & Chris Black, Amy Cunningham, Derick & Lindsay Cunningham; 18 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; mother, Nancy Hootman; sister, Kristi Johnson; brother, James & Cindy Hootman; several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for Mrs. Belinda Cunningham will be held on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 7:00 P.M. in Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Reverend Kent Martin officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Sunday from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com.
Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Cunningham family.
