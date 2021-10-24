Jackson, GA Mrs. Barbara Jones Crumbley, age 87, of Jackson, Georgia passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Brightmoor Hospice. Barbara was born on Saturday, January 27, 1934, to the late Jesse Bailey Jones and the late Martha Jane Mills Jones. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Russell Crumbley, Sr.; son, Andy Crumbley; brother, Steve Jones; and sister, Betty Dover. She was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church and attended Rock Springs Church. Barbara enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters and great-grandchildren. Barbara is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Russ and Rhonda Crumbley; grandchildren, Brooke and Wade Stroud, Erin and Brad Downing; great-grandchildren, Sydney, Ridge, and Sarah Ellen Stroud, Barrett and Brock Downing; brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Martha Jones; several nieces, nephews and cousins. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Macedonia Baptist Church at 2:00 P.M. with Dr. Benny Tate officiating. Interment will follow at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. For those desiring please make a contribution to a charity or church of your choice. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Crumbley family.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every morning.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Trending Videos
Latest News
- CAL THOMAS: How many more are coming?
- Amid a cascade of crises, Haiti's fuel shortage could be the worst
- Japan's Princess Mako marries non-royal boyfriend Kei Komuro in subdued ceremony
- Man convicted in the murder of Michael Jordan's father is denied parole
- Jelani Day's cause of death was drowning but it's still unknown how he got in the water, coroner writes
Most Popular
Articles
- 15-year-old female shot at event in Jenkinsburg, 14-year-old male in custody
- Accident on Hwy. 42 in Indian Springs leaves one driver dead, another possibly facing charges
- My apologies
- Cholesterol medication associated with reduced risk of COVID-19 deaths, study says
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- RECIPE: Best Chicken Fried Steak Ever
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- "Operation Life Saver" drug crackdown results in 17 arrests in Butts County
- Butts County Fall Festival on Oct. 23 will have something for everyone
- Butts County Fall Festival attracts large crowds to downtown Jackson
Images
Videos
Collections
- PHOTOS: Butts County Fall Festival
- PHOTOS: Scenes from the Jackson/Peach County football game
- 30 famous people you might not know were college athletes
- PHOTOS: Lady Devils sweep Ringgold to advance to Elite 8
- 10 foods that boost immunity
- History of vaccine mandates in the US
- What to know about getting the flu vaccine this year
- Abortion laws around the world
- PHOTOS: Braves finish off Dodgers to reach first World Series since 1999
- 20 starter houseplants anyone can keep alive
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.