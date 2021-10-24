Jackson, GA Mrs. Barbara Jones Crumbley, age 87, of Jackson, Georgia passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Brightmoor Hospice. Barbara was born on Saturday, January 27, 1934, to the late Jesse Bailey Jones and the late Martha Jane Mills Jones. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Russell Crumbley, Sr.; son, Andy Crumbley; brother, Steve Jones; and sister, Betty Dover. She was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church and attended Rock Springs Church. Barbara enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters and great-grandchildren. Barbara is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Russ and Rhonda Crumbley; grandchildren, Brooke and Wade Stroud, Erin and Brad Downing; great-grandchildren, Sydney, Ridge, and Sarah Ellen Stroud, Barrett and Brock Downing; brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Martha Jones; several nieces, nephews and cousins. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Macedonia Baptist Church at 2:00 P.M. with Dr. Benny Tate officiating. Interment will follow at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. For those desiring please make a contribution to a charity or church of your choice. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Crumbley family.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Crumbley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Trending Videos