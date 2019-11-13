Bailey Crockarell

Jackson, GA
Dr. Bailey Maurice Crockarell
Dr. Bailey Maurice Crockarell, D.D.S., age 87, peacefully passed away Sunday November 10, 2019 at the Westbury Medical Care and Rehab in Jackson. He was born in Indian Mound TN on September 5, 1932 to the late Ivin and Marie Crockarell. He was married to his wife Sara Beth for 63 years.
Bailey proudly served in the United States Navy Air Corp, he was a faithful member of the Jackson United Methodist Church and served the Church in many capacities, he was active in the Butts County Recreation Dept., and he was a former member of the Daughtry Foundation Board of Directors, he practiced Dentistry in Jackson for 44 years. Bailey enjoyed playing golf, working in his garden and traveling, and he was an avid sports fan.
He is survived by his wife Sara Beth Crockarell, two sons and daughters-in law; Bailey Morris, Jr. and Laura Crockarell, Samuel Alan and Kelly Crockarell one daughter and son-in-law Kathy Ann and Ron Brown, five grandchildren; Kelly Brown, Joe Brown, Ella Crockarell, Brittainy Pulliam and Morgan Pulliam. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers Edward Crockarell and Sidney Crockarell.
Memorial services for Dr. Bailey Maurice Crockarell, D.D.S., will be held Thursday November 14, 2019 at the Jackson United Methodist Church at 1:00 PM, Rev. Chris Schurtz will officiate. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening November 13, 2019 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Haisten Funeral Home.
Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the Crockarell family.
