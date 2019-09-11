Jackson
Mrs. Audrey Halley (Rossey)
Audrey Rossey Halley, age 90, of Jackson GA, passed away September 5, 2019. She was born in Jackson, GA May 30, 1929, daughter of Forrest & Annie Lillian Rossey. Audrey graduated from Jackson High School and attended LaGrange College. She married John P. Halley in 1952, who served in WWII as a paratrooper. She retired as Clerk of Superior Court in 1994; she also served as Butts County Chief Magistrate, Clerk of Juvenile Court: later as receptionist for T & K Dance Studio for several years. She served as a Red Cross Volunteer, Sylvan Grove Hospital Volunteer, and a member of the D.A.R., and the Jackson United Methodist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family including her children, grandchildren & greatgrandchildren, crocheting, reading poetry and talking to her friends.
Survivors include her daughter Ann Lawrence & Dan Osiek, son John Halley, Jr. & Missy; grandchildren Tyler & Peyton Halley, Sarah & Cortney Lawrence, Mike & Claire Lawrence, Frances & Tony Pappalardo, Rich & Stephanie Hunnell; sister-in-law Phyllis Rossey; five great-grandchildren Kate, Audrey, Emerson, Graeme, & Vincent; nephew Forrest & Dessie Rossey; and several nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband John Paul Halley, Sr., brother Bud Rossey, sister Pat Polk, son-in-law Frank Lawrence.
Memorial services for Audrey Rossey Halley will be Friday September 13, 2019 in the Chapel of Haisten Funeral Home. Rev. Eric Lee will officiate. Visitation will begin at 11:00am, followed by the memorial service at 12:00pm.
Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the Halley family.
