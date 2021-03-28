Jenkinsburg, GA Audrey Cook Burford, age 91of Jenkinsburg entered her Heavenly Home early Monday March 29, 2021. She was born Monday, September 9, 1929 in Jackson to the late Aubrey Girden and Etheleen Strawn Cook. She was happily married to the late Emerson Burford who passed away in April of 2008, for 58 years.

Audrey was a very active member of Watermark Church in Jackson. She had been employed at Westbury Medical Care Home and Monticello Dry Cleaners but she will be remembered best for raising her six children and countless neighborhood children. She enjoyed going bowling and eating out with the girls. In her spare time she loved reading, shopping and being the Family caregiver.

Audrey is survived by her children: Lanier & Marcia Burford, David & Gail Burford, Walton & Patty Burford, Aubrey & Crissie Burford, Jackie & Richard Brooks, Lindy & Wayne Waites; 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; sister, Virginia Williams; brother in law & sister in law; Jerrold & Faye Burford, many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. In addition to her parents and her husband Audrey is also preceded in death by her brother: Jack Cook and her sister Clarice Cook.

Funeral services for Audrey Cook Burford will be Thursday April 1, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Watermark Church, Pastor Jack Pickel will officiate. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Funeral Home. At other times you may visit with the family at the residence, 2275 Hwy 42 North, Jenkinsburg, GA. The body will lie in state at the Church one hour prior to the Service. Interment will follow in the Cedar Rock Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider donations to Watermark Church, Finish the Puzzle Fund, 1440 Brookwood Ave, Jackson, GA 30233.

Those that desire to express their condolences online, may visit the Guest Registry at www.haistenfuneral.com

