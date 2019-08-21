Ashley Hallas

Jackson
Ashley Nicole Hallas
Ashley Nicole Hallas, age 31, born in Atlanta, Georgia, passed away August 14th, 2019. Ashley was a very energetic, loving, beautiful mother, daughter, and sister. She enjoyed spending all of her time with her two daughters and fiance. The highlights of Ashley's life were putting smiles on her girl's faces, coaching them in softball, and taking them to dance. She loved listening and watching her children participate in band and gymnastics. One of her favorite hobbies was spending time with Alex, the love of her life. Ashley was brought up hunting and fishing with her daddy, who gave her the nick name "tight-line", because it never failed, she always caught the first and the biggest fish. Still to this day, she has the biggest fish on the wall. Oh, how she loved her daddy. Two peas in a pod. It was often a competition to see who caught the biggest fish between she and Alex. Of course, it was always Ashley. Ashley loved family get-togethers. Family was everything to Ashley. Ashley loved her mother so much. They had a wonderful relationship like no other. She called her mom every morning, even if only for a split second. She chalked-up her spit-fire attitude as, "I got it from you Mom". They loved crafting, painting faces, and spending time together. Ashley loved her "Bubba", his wife, her sister and Wes so, so much. They loved getting together on the lake doing cook-outs. They had a bond that could never be broken. She enjoyed shopping and spending time with her grandmother, whom she got her so-fancy fashion sense from. She really enjoyed traveling to North Ga. Mountains to visit her grandfather, aunt, and other family.
She was so proud to finally purchase her first customized jeep, which she named Calypso. She worked for Dover Realty, AAA Bonding, and was a Gold broker. She enjoyed all of the jeep rides with her Jeep Family.
Our family was so blessed to have been able to spend 31 years with her. Ashley left her footprints on each of our hearts. Our most precious Angel, Ashley, gone too soon, but never to be forgotten. Until we meet again, fly high with the angels!
She is survived by her parents Father, Clinton Todd Hallas and Mother Kristi Walker Hallas; Children Alyssa Morgan and Melydie Dover; Brother Michael Todd Hallas and Sister Emily Anne Hallas; Grand Parents Mark and Joy Godfrey and David Michael Walker; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; Fiance, Alex Dover and his family Alex's Parents, Ben and Vicki Dover; Alexis Grandmother Betty Dover; brother-in-law Jason Dover. She was predeceased by her great grandparents, Clinton and Nancy Hallas, Nell Hallas, Mose and Blanche Stovall and Clifford and Carolyn Walker; and Alex's Grandfather Ben Hill Dover.
Funeral services for Ashley Nicole Hallas will be Sunday August 18, 2019 at 4:00 PM at the Macedonia Baptist Church in Jackson, GA. Rev. Gene Fields will officiate. A private interment will be in the Westview Cemetery in Monticello, GA. Visitation will be Saturday August 17 from 6 to 8 PM at Haisten Funeral Home and also Sunday from 1 to 3 PM at the Funeral Home.
Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the Hallas family.
