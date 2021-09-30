Anthony D. Tony Thurston

Jackson, GA Anthony Dwight (Tony) Thurston passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at his residence after a brief illness. Tony was born Tuesday, June 14, 1943 in Jackson to the late Lamar and Odessa Hardy Thurston. He was employed as a Master Distiller at Rivers Distillery in Jackson. He had retired as construction manager at Cherokee Culvert Co in Macon.

Tony was very involved in the community; he was a member of the Butts County Historical Society, Masonic Lodge, The Exchange Club of Jackson, and The Rebel Corp. He was also a Certified Master BBQ Judge. He was a former member of the Butts County Jaycee's. In his spare time he enjoyed playing cards and traveling, his favorite trip was to Israel where he was baptized in the Jordan River.

In addition to his parents Tony is preceded in death by his brother, Ricky Thurston and his sister, Brenda Thurston Wagner. He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law; Scott & Melodie Thurston, Chris & Theresa Thurston all of Jackson, grandchildren; Pamela Thurston, Ryan Thurston, Thorne & Cory-Lynn Thurston and Taegan Thurston, three sisters; June Thurston Lane of Covington, Norma Thurston Lunsford of McDonough, and Deborah Thurston Posey of Jackson two brothers and sisters-in law; Kenneth & Sandra Thurston of Jackson and Donnie & Darlene Thurston of Griffin.

Funeral Services for Anthony Dwight (Tony) Thurston will be Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 3:00 PM in the Chapel of Haisten Funeral Home; Rev. Andy Postel will officiate, with interment to follow in the Pepperton Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home beginning at 2:00 PM until the hour of Service.

Recommended for you +38 PHOTOS: Young and old enjoy return of Butts County Fair Back in action after being cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Butts County Fair, sponsored by the Exchange Club of Jackson, runs through Saturday, Oct. 2, and is attracting crowds of children and parents for the rides, the food, and the entertainment. There are booths set … Click for more.

In lieu of flowers please consider donation to Butts County Historical Society, 987 East Third St, Jackson, GA

For those that desire to express their condolences on line you may visit www.haistenfuneral.com

Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the Thurston family.