Anita Babb Raney

Jackson, GA Mrs. Anita Babb Raney, age 102, of Jackson, Georgia, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020. Mrs. Raney was born on Tuesday, December 4, 1917, in Milledgeville, Georgia, daughter of the late Lonnie L. Babb and Alice Simmons Babb. Anita was a member of First Baptist Church of Jackson and the Hearty Bunch. She was very active with her church and worked with the senior adults. Anita was preceded in death in by her husbands, Julian Brookins and Fred Raney. She was a beloved wife, mother, and wonderful grandmother affectionately known as "Mammy", and friend to many. She positively impacted the lives of all who knew her. Her greatest joy was serving others. Anita is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jackie & Loy Hutcheson; grandchildren and their spouses, Rhonda & Clay Bowden, Randy & Alison Hutcheson; great-grandchildren and their spouses, Barrett & Michelle Bowden, Babbs & Wil Fason, Morgan & Grant Hatch, and Ansley Hutcheson; great-great-grandchildren, Caroline & Emma Bowden, Hatcher & Hadley Fason; and several nieces and nephews. A private service for Mrs. Anita Babb Raney was held on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Westview Cemetery in Milledgeville, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church, "Greater Things", 1227 West Third Street, Jackson, Georgia 30233. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street Jackson, GA is serving the family.

