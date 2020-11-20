Locust Grove, GA Angela Yvonne Owens, age 66 of Locust Grove, Georgia, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Abby Hospice in Social Circle, Georgia .

Angela was born on Tuesday, May 11, 1954 in Gastonia, North Carolina to Winifred Inez Morgan Owens and the late Thomas James Owens, Sr. She is a graduate of Wheeler County High School in Alamo, Georgia. She attended Brewton-Parker College in Mt. Vernon, Georgia where she was a member of the Brewton-Parker Choir. They traveled to Jerusalem and participated in a Christmas program in Bethlehem Square. She also traveled with family throughout her life. She loved reading, music, cross-stitching, traveling and arts & crafts. In her adult life she enjoyed a career with the Postal Inspection Office from which she retired.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her sister, Teresa Moore (Larry); brother, Thomas J. (Tony) Owens, Jr (Tina); niece, Leah Marie Owens; nephew, Zachry Thomas Owens (Jesseca) great-niece, Autumn; great-nephew, Jensen.

A funeral service for Angela Owens will be at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, November 23, 2020 in the Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Reverend David Dawson officiating. Interment will follow in Jackson City Cemetery. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home from 1:00 P.M. until the time of service.

Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street, Jackson, Georgia is serving the Owens family.

