Flovilla, GA Amanda Tingle Banks, age 39 of Flovilla, Georgia, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020. Amanda was born on Monday, July 20, 1981 in Griffin, Georgia. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Pearl Hobbs; Lindsey and Mayree Tingle. She earned a computer programming degree from Southern Crescent Technical College and was self-employed. She enjoyed crafts, wood working and music. Amanda is survived by her children, Braydon Banks and Hannah Banks, parents, Riley Lindsey Tingle and Peggi Hobbs Tingle; sister and spouse, Lori Tingle Mitchell and Almerio; nieces, Lindsey Sammons, Rebecca Smith; great-nephews, Riley (Bo) and Mason (Rock); best friends, Haley Lindau and Grace Cross. A private family service will be held for Amanda. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the family that will benefit Amanda's children, Braydon and Hannah. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street Jackson, GA is serving the Tingle-Banks family.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute