Jackson, GA Mr. Albert Cleveland Smith, Sr., age 72, of Jackson, Georgia passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Navicent Health. Albert was born on Friday, May 6, 1949, in Jackson, Georgia to the late Robert Earnest Smith and the late Myra Helen Turner Smith. Along with his parents, Albert was preceded in death by his grandsons, Holden and Noah. He is a graduate of Jackson High School and a member of Sardis Baptist Church and the Exchange Club. He served in the United States National Guard and later retired as a lineman with Central Georgia EMC after 43 years. He enjoyed working on cars and deer hunting. Albert is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Avery Smith; children, Albert C. Smith Jr. (Al), Andy Smith, Adam and Amanda Smith, Brian and Laurel Gibson; eight grandchildren, Cierra and Nathan Marlin, Tyler , Dylan, Kaitlyn, William, and Hunter Smith, Kaja Gibson, Byron Gibson; one great-grandson, Camren (Cam); five sisters and brothers-in-law, Fay and Gebron Smith, Jenny Thomas, Elaine Kendrick, Rita and Wesley Haley, Renee and Steve Phillips; five brothers and sisters-in-law, Roscoe and Pam, Ray and Phyllis, Sammy and Patty, Lamar and Debi, and Leon Smith; a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Mark and Lou Ann Cook. A funeral service for Mr. Albert Smith will be held on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at Towaliga Baptist Church with Mr. Rudy Mangham officiating. Interment will follow at Towaliga Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Sardis Baptist Church Building Fund, 2120 Keys Ferry Road, McDonough, GA 30252 or Unicoi Springs Resort Chapel, P.O. Box 1105, Helen, GA 30545. Those attending the service please wear masks and practice social distancing. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Smith family.

Recommended for you +20 States with the most new small businesses per capita To find the top 20 states with the most new small businesses per capita, Simply Business analyzed the Census Bureau’s Business Formation Statistics from August 2020 to July 2021. Click for more.