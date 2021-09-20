Jackson, GA Mr. Albert Cleveland Smith, Sr., age 72, of Jackson, Georgia passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Navicent Health. Albert was born on Friday, May 6, 1949, in Jackson, Georgia to the late Robert Earnest Smith and the late Myra Helen Turner Smith. Along with his parents, Albert was preceded in death by his grandsons, Holden and Noah. He is a graduate of Jackson High School and a member of Sardis Baptist Church and the Exchange Club. He served in the United States National Guard and later retired as a lineman with Central Georgia EMC after 43 years. He enjoyed working on cars and deer hunting. Albert is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Avery Smith; children, Albert C. Smith Jr. (Al), Andy Smith, Adam and Amanda Smith, Brian and Laurel Gibson; eight grandchildren, Cierra and Nathan Marlin, Tyler , Dylan, Kaitlyn, William, and Hunter Smith, Kaja Gibson, Byron Gibson; one great-grandson, Camren (Cam); five sisters and brothers-in-law, Fay and Gebron Smith, Jenny Thomas, Elaine Kendrick, Rita and Wesley Haley, Renee and Steve Phillips; five brothers and sisters-in-law, Roscoe and Pam, Ray and Phyllis, Sammy and Patty, Lamar and Debi, and Leon Smith; a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Mark and Lou Ann Cook. A funeral service for Mr. Albert Smith will be held on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at Towaliga Baptist Church with Mr. Rudy Mangham officiating. Interment will follow at Towaliga Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Sardis Baptist Church Building Fund, 2120 Keys Ferry Road, McDonough, GA 30252 or Unicoi Springs Resort Chapel, P.O. Box 1105, Helen, GA 30545. Those attending the service please wear masks and practice social distancing. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Smith family.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every morning.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Trending Videos
Latest News
- RONDA RICH: What it takes…seriously
- Two men charged in anti-Semitic hate crime incident at Los Angeles restaurant
- Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam are leaving their zero-Covid policies behind, but they aren't ready to open up, experts warn
- R. Kelly's legal team brings witnesses who say they never saw abuse by the singer
- Texas governor approves miles-long steel barrier of police vehicles to deter the more than 8,000 migrants in Del Rio
Most Popular
Articles
- Butts County Fair kicks off an event-filled fall
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Search for Gabby Petito's fiancé Brian Laundrie focuses on Florida nature reserve
- Mike Collins kicks off his campaign for Georgia's 10th Congressional District
- Butts County Magistrate Court
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Butts County commissioners hold first meeting in expanded and updated administration building
- Kaitlyn House remembered during ceremony before Lady Devils softball game on Sept. 14
- Crisp County Cougars pounce on Jackson Red Devils, 27-0
- Butts County Magistrate Court
Images
Videos
Collections
- PHOTOS: Mike Collins kicks off campaign for Georgia's 10th Congressional District
- Most popular baby names in the last 100 years
- 50 ways food has changed in the last 50 years
- Metros with the most low-income job losses due to COVID-19
- Pawsitively adorable
- Go your own way, but come back to me! The greatest musical reunions of all-time
- How are Meryl Streep and Mark Ronson related? Stars you didn't know were family
- Oldest national parks in America
- 10 potential early signs of dementia
- Most common nutrient deficiencies—and the superfoods that can help
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.