Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for a first appearance bond hearing during the period of December 6-12, 2021:
• Christopher T. Swinford on charges of Marijuana Derivatives, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, Possession of a Marijuana (less than one ounce), Possession of a Drug Related Object and Allowing an Unlicensed Person to Drive.
• Bradley Scott Pearson on charges of Obstruction of an Officer, Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Interference with Government Property.
• Carl Daniel Deumier on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of a Drug Related Object, Acquiring License to Plate to Conceal Identity of a Vehicle and Possession of Drugs in Original Container.
• Robert Brennan on charges of Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
• James Thomas Williams on charges of Battery Family Violence and Criminal Trespass Family Violence.
• Joshua Almand on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Kailin Foke on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Ronnie Glen Moore on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Driving While License Suspended/Revoked and Defective Equipment.
• Cameron Leavitt on charges of Possession of Drug Related Object, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, and Possession of Firearm.
• Thaddeus O’Neal James on charges of False Statements and Writings, Concealment of Facts and False Swearing.
• William Ernest Whitlock on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Chasity Hanes on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Timothy Hayden Knight on charges of Possession of Marijuana.
• Charlotte Ciarra Chambers on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Robert Ernest Orr on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Related Objects and Disorderly House.
• Calvin Montel Ralls on charges of Failure to Maintain Lane, Improper Backing, Reckless Driving, DUI Drugs, Felony Fleeing and Eluding, Possession of Drug Related Object and Possession of Tools for Commission of a Crime.
Bond was granted 11 cases and denied in four cases. Judges held two civil hearings and issued 38 arrest warrants. The Clerk filed 26 civil cases.
