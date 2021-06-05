Zachary Paul Burden was sworn in to the Georgia Bar by Judge William Fears on June 1. Burden is the son of Michelle & Jason Reasor. He is a 2007 graduate of Jackson High School, and 2014 graduate of Georgia State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science. Burden received his Juris Doctor from John Marshall School of Law in 2019. Burden has served as an intern to State Senator Burt Jones and currently serves as the General Counsel for Jones Petroleum Company. Burden also serves as a board member to the Butts County IDA and Partners for Smart Growth. He and his wife Amy (Cook) Burden live in Jackson with their twins Parker Kate and Hudson. They are members of Rock Springs Church.
Zachary Burden sworn into Georgia Bar on June 1
- From Staff reports
Updated
