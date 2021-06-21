More than 30 youngsters turned out last week for a football camp hosted by Jackson High School Head Football Coach Dary Myricks and Butts County Department of Leisure Services Athletic Specialist Antonio Fish, along with a host of other coaches and older athletes.
Myricks said the camp was fun for everyone.
“We’ve got a bunch of future Red Devils showing up, hopefully,” he said. “We’ve got kids from 5 years old all the way up to 12-13 years old.
“It’s been fun teaching them the basics of football,” he added. “We try to make it age appropriate.
“What has really been cool about it is that we have a bunch of our kids who are in college right now that are helping out. Those guys, along with two of our middle school coaches, are all helping out and teaching these kids.”
Athletes taking part included Carson Biles, who is headed to the University of Georgia this fall, Antavious Fish - Coffeyville Community College, Bo Mosteller - Shorter University, Traylan and Jalen Jones - Fort Valley State University, Anthony Henderson - Fort Valley State University, and UGA grad and NFL prospect Michail Carter. Joining them were Henderson Middle School coaches O.J. Grier and Telvin Usher.
After four days of basics, the camp culminated Friday with a review of what the kids learned, and then a chance for the kids and coaches to play football.
“We’ll put them in some football situations and let them play a little football,” Myricks said. “I know how they are going to look, but hopefully they’ll have a little fun doing it.”
