Young and old enjoying return of Butts County Fair

Back in action after being cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Butts County Fair, sponsored by the Exchange Club of Jackson, runs through Saturday, Oct. 2, with gates opening at 6 p.m. each night, and is attracting crowds of children and parents for the rides, the food, and the entertainment. There are also booths set up in the exhibition building for different businesses and organizations.
The Azalea, Cherokee and Mimosa garden clubs of Jackson also presented “A Night the Movies” Flower Show 2021 in the exhibition building. The show was open to garden club members and the general public. Judging was done by garden club members. Following are the Top Awards for Horticulture and the 1st Place winners in each of the classes with entries:
• Best Specimen in Show (Classes 1-12) - Claire Pierce, Cherokee GC.
• Best Container Grown in Show (Classes 13-17) - Dianna Robinsin, Cherokee GC
Div. 1 - Horticulture
• Div. 1, Sec. A, Annuals, Class 1, Flowering: Edith Heath, Azalea GC
• Div. 1, Sec. A, Annuals, Class 2, Foliage: Edith Heath, Azalea GC
• Div. 1, Sec. B, Perennials, Class 3, Flowering: (Tie) Jean Driggers, Azalea GC, Edith Heath, Azalea GC
• Div. 1, Sec. B, Perennials, Class 4, Foliage: Jean Driggers, Azalea GC
• Div. 1, Sec. B, Perennials, Class 5, Vines, Ground Cover, Grasses: Dottie McMichael, Azalea GC
• Div. 1, Sec. C, Herbs, Class 6, Aromatic, Culinary, Medicinal: Jenny Brown, Public
• Div. 1, Sec. D, Shrubs, Class 7, Flowering: Linda Watts, Public
• Div. 1, Sec. D, Shrubs, Class 8, Foliage: (Tie) Emma Chapman, Azalea GC, Veleta LaPrade, Azalea GC
• Div. 1, Sec. D, Shrubs, Class 9, Berried: Veleta LaPrade, Azalea GC
• Div. 1, Sec. E, Trees, Class 10, Deciduous: Veleta LaPrade, Azalea GC
• Div. 1, Sec. E, Trees, Class 11, Broadleaf Evergreen: Emma Chapman, Azalea GC
• Div. 1, Sec. E, Trees, Class 12, Needled Evergreen: Emma Chapman, Azalea GC
• Div. 1, Sec. F, Container Grown, Foliage Single Plant: (Tie) Carole Burks, Azalea GC, Claire Pierce, Cherokee GC
• Div. 1, Sec. G, Hanging Baskets, Class 17, Flowering or Greening: Carole Burks, Azalea GC
• Div. 2, Sec. A, Pedestal, Class 1, "Walking Tall": Lavetta McCollum, Azalea GC
• Div. 2, Sec. A, Clocks & Orange, Class 2, “Clockwork Orange”: Dottie McMichael, Azalea GC
