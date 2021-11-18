The head of the Women's Tennis Association Steve Simon has said he is willing to lose hundreds of millions of dollars worth of business in China if tennis player Peng Shuai's safety is not fully accounted for and her allegations investigated.
"We're definitely willing to pull our business and deal with all the complications that come with it," Simon said in interview Thursday with CNN. "Because this is certainly, this is bigger than the business," added Simon.
"Women need to be respected and not censored," said Simon.
One of China's most recognizable tennis stars, Peng has not been seen in public since she accused former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of coercing her into sex at his home three years ago, according to screenshots of a since-deleted social media post dated November 2.
Her post on Weibo, China's Twitter-like platform, was deleted within 30 minutes of publication, with Chinese censors moving swiftly to wipe out any mention of the accusation online. Her Weibo account, which has more than half a million followers, is still blocked from searchers on the platform.
This is a developing story, more to come.
