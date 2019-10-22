A wrestling match being held Saturday in Jackson will fund a scholarship in memory of former Red Devil, Florida Gator and Oakland Raider Neiron Ball.
The Neiron Ball Legacy Scholarship Benefit, presented by the Lariato Pro Wrestling Guild and organized by a group of Jackson High alumni, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26 in the Jackson High gymnasium at 717 S. Harkness St.
Ball, a former pro football player, collegiate standout and high school star, died Sept. 10 at the age of 27 following a lengthy illness.
Ball graduated from Jackson High a semester early in 2010 to join the University of Florida Gators. While in Gainesville, Ball fell ill and was diagnosed with arteriovenous malformation, which causes the brain’s blood vessels to get tangled and rupture. He was sidelined for the entire 2011 season at Florida, but returned to the field in 2012.
In 2015, the 6-foot, 2-inch, 236-pound Ball was picked by the Oakland Raiders in the fifth round of the NFL draft.
In September 2018, Ball was admitted to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta after suffering an aneurysm.
Prior to his death, a group of Jackson High alumni close to Ball’s sister Natalie Ball-Myricks planned a wrestling tournament to help with the cost of his medical bills, according to Tara Maddox, one of the organizers.
Following Ball’s death, Maddox said organizers decided to use the fundraiser to begin a scholarship in Ball’s memory.
“Our biggest thing was to support the family any way we could, and support him,” Maddox said. “We wanted to continue what we started for the family, for him, and for the community.”
“We were thrilled that Tara reached out to us in August to spearhead this fundraising initiative for Neiron’s healthcare. Unfortunately, Neiron passed away and this event’s purpose has been changed to raise money for the Neiron Ball Legacy Scholarship. We are honored that we are able to start a legacy scholarship for athletes in our community who choose to pursue higher education,” Natalie and Dary Myricks, Jackson head football coach, said in a statement. “Neiron would be elated to help the student athletes at Jackson High School as he loved his alma mater and Red Devil Hill. We are grateful for his 27 years of life; our goal is to help others who work hard on and off the field. We will continue to honor Neiron by acknowledging the good work of student athletes in the Butts County community.”
Putting on the show will be wrestlers from the Lariato Pro Wrestling Guild. Scotty Beach, a member of the guild and a Jackson Lake resident, said he will be wrestling in a tag-team title match during the show.
“I’m actually part of the community now also, and I’m happy to give back for such a great reason — for the scholarship,” he said.
Doors open Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Tickets, available at www.thelpwg.com, are $15 for ringside, $10 general admission and $5 for students.