Taking a page from the NBA, which played the last eight games of the season and the playoffs in a "bubble" in Florida, Jackson High School wresting coaches Travis Elrod and Kevin McGonigle and their mat Devils spent the last two weeks of the season in the practice room, away from competition, to stay as safe as possible from any virus situation that might jeopardize the end the season.
The Red Devils' hard work and dedication paid off last weekend as they finished second in the 8-team AAA Area Tournament, with five wrestlers earning trips to the state tournament in Macon, and four others finishing as alternates, meaning they could also compete at state if another wrestler is forced to drop out.
Elrod said he was nervous about how it would affect the team mentally, but said the extra preparation paid off.
"The time in the practice room allowed us to really focus in on details that we as coaches felt would give us the best possibility to win," Elrod said. "There is no replacement to the nerves and exhaustion felt in live competition, but the extra preparation seemed to pay off as the team had their most successful day in a decade, finishing runner up as a team, behind Pike County, edging out Upson-Lee by half a point to secure the second place finish."
Having the biggest days for Jackson were senior Blake Young (132 pounds) and sophomore Nakeyviean "Bam" Lyons (220 pounds), who finished as Area Champions by pinning their opponents from Pike County in the finals. Young and Lyons are the first Area champions for Jackson since 2018.
Seniors Donovan Nichols (145 pounds) and Levi Radford (152 pounds), along with freshman Blake Wood (120 pounds)finished as Area Runner Ups.
"Having all three seniors place in the top two and qualify for the state tournament really shows the importance of experience when it comes to success on the mat in competition," noted Elrod. "Freshman Brandon Pierce also had his first win of his young career, pinning his opponent from Central Macon, which ended up being a big win for the team standings."
Freshmen Brandon Pierce (106 pounds), Jonah Nelms (126 pounds), Carter Peisel (182 pounds), and junior Dawson Livington (Heavyweight) finished in fourth place in their weights and qualified for the state tournament as alternates.
The Red Devil wrestlers will be competing in the state tournament at the Macon Coliseum this Wednesday and Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.