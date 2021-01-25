The Jackson High wrestling Red Devils took 4th place at the Area 2-AAA Duals in Thomaston at Upson-Lee High School on Jan. 15 and will advance to the state dual preliminaries, which begin on Jan. 30.
The Red Devils defeated Crisp County in the first round of the Area Duals, which solidified their qualification into the state duals.
