A vehicle crash in Butts County has claimed four lives Friday evening and left several others injured.
Four elderly people were traveling westbound on Ga. Highway 36 when they were struck by a vehicle that had been pursued by sheriff's deputies in Monroe County, according to Butts County Sheriff Gary Long.
The collision happened near the intersection of Nathan Thaxton Road around 5:30 p.m.
Long said two women in the rear passenger seats of the pickup were killed in the crash, along with two people in the suspect vehicle. Two men in the pickup survived and were transported for injuries.
The driver of the suspect vehicle was believed to be in critical condition, Long said.
A Monroe County deputy initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle on Interstate 75, but the vehicle sped away as the deputy approached, Long said, and exited the interstate at Ga. Highway 36 and headed east. By the time the vehicle had exited the interstate, Long said the Monroe County deputy had lost sight of it.
A Butts County deputy headed west on Ga. 36 toward I-75 to assist was passed by the vehicle at what was believed to be 100 mph and was nearly struck head-on, Long said. The deputy was delayed in turning around to give chase by eastbound traffic.
When the deputy was able to turn around and head east toward Jackson, he was met with the crash scene at Nathan Thaxton Road, Long said, where it appeared the suspect vehicle had left the roadway on the right shoulder, and veered back into the oncoming westbound lane where it struck the pickup.
The identities of the victims was not immediately available.
Long said the suspect vehicle was from Chatham County, and there were outstanding warrants for the driver, but Long did not know the charges contained in the warrants.
He said the Georgia State Patrol was investigating the crash scene.