14-year-old boy arrested in stabbing death of Barnard College student Tessa Majors

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested for the stabbing death of Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors in New York City, police and prosecutors said Saturday.
The boy faces two counts of murder in the second degree, Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance told reporters. He was arrested Friday night, police said.
Majors, 18, was walking in Manhattan's Morningside Park near Barnard College on December 11 when she was attacked, NYPD said. She was a freshman at the college.
"Sadly, it cannot bring back this young woman, this student, this victim," NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said. "That is something even the most impartial investigation simply cannot do. What we can do is say that we are confident we have the person in custody who stabbed her."
Barnard College is an all-women's school in Manhattan with more than 2,600 students. The school's campus stretches from West 116th Street to West 120th Street off Broadway in the Morningside Heights neighborhood of New York City.
