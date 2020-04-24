X Games cancels July event while UFC schedules 3 fights for May

The X Games officially canceled its summer event Friday while UFC announced three spectator-free events for May.
The announcements come at a time when much of the sports world has had to halt or adapt to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Leagues like the NFL have switched to a virtual format for their drafts, while leagues like the NBA and MLB have suspended their seasons.
The X Games were scheduled to take place July 17 through 19 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, but organizers canceled because of the pandemic.
"The safety of the athletes, staff and spectators is our top priority, and we will continue to closely monitor the situation for all X Games events," an X Games tweet read Friday.
Meanwhile, UFC will hold three fight night events at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, on May 9, 13 and 16. The fights will be held "with only essential personnel in attendance," the league said.
"I can't wait to deliver some great fights for the fans," said UFC President Dana White.
In March, UFC had to postpone three fights because of Covid-19 and social distancing guidelines. At the time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended people not to go to events with more than 10 people. Before that, UFC had been one of the only American sports leagues holding an event in March.
CNN's David Close contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.