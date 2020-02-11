Siba, a standard poodle, was selected as Best in Show at the 144th edition of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on Tuesday.
Siba was chosen from seven finalists in front of a cheering crowd at Madison Square Garden.
The other dogs that made the final round were Hound category -- Bourbon, a whippet; Toy -- Bono, a Havanese; Herding -- Conrad, a Shetland sheepdog, Sporting -- Daniel, a golden retriever; Terrier -- Vinny, a wire fox terrier.
Bourbon won Reserve Best in Show.
Nearly 3,000 dogs from around the world entered the competition.
In 2019, the winner was a wire fox terrier named King.
