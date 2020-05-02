Victoria Beckham celebrates David's birthday with a sweet throwback video

Victoria Beckham shared a loving tribute on Instagram to her husband David Beckham, who turned 45 years old on Saturday.
The singer-turned-fashion designer posted a compilation of throwback photos and videos of the two and their children accompanied by the Doobie Brothers song, "Long Train Runnin'."
"Happy birthday to the best daddy," Victoria captioned the Instagram post. "Celebrating in lockdown and missing Brooklyn Beckham and all our friends and family today. We all love you so much."
Victoria also shared a photo of the two walking their dogs Snoop and Puffy more than two decades ago.
"Still dog walking together 23 years later. Love you so much," she wrote to Beckham, a former professional soccer player.
The superstar couple are the parents of four children, Brooklyn, 21; Romeo, 17; Cruz, 15; and Harper, 8.
Cruz spoiled his father with a homemade breakfast and "love you" spelled out in ketchup, according to snaps shared to Victoria's Instagram story. Beckham also received gifts wrapped in paper with his face all over it.
