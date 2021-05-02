Officials from multiple agencies are responding to a vessel that overturned off the coast of San Diego, sending nearly two dozen people to the hospital.
San Diego Fire Rescue spokesperson Monica Munoz told CNN they received reports of a vessel that overturned near the Cabrillo National Monument in Point Loma around 10:27 a.m. (1:27 p.m. ET).
According to Munoz, between 22 and 25 patients were transported to hospitals. She said most are "non-emergent," but three people are considered to be in "somewhat to very urgent status."
Munoz said fire officials were told by units on scene that there were 22 people aboard the vessel.
This is a developing story
