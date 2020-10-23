A home is on fire after a US Navy aircraft crashed in a small town in Alabama on Friday.
The crash occurred Friday evening in Magnolia Springs, Alabama, outside of Mobile. No civilians on the ground were injured, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, which identified the plane involved in the crash as being a US Navy aircraft.
CNN reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration, which had no further comment.
The Defense Department and Navy personnel will be handling the investigation and are expected to provide further updates, Baldwin County said.
CNN has reached out to the US Navy for more information.
This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.