Law enforcement officers are looking for a pair of inmates who escaped Columbia Correctional Institution in Wisconsin.
James Robert Newman, 37, and Thomas E. Deering, 46, are both on the run, according to the Portage, Wisconsin, police and the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.
Newman was serving time for kidnapping and firearms charges, and Deering was imprisoned for burglary, kidnapping and sex assault charges, according to Wisconsin jail records.
The Sheriff's Office advised local residents to lock their doors and stay home. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Wisconsin has been under a statewide safer-at-home order, except for certain activities deemed essential, since March 25.
