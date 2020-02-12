Arrest warrants were issued Tuesday for Ohio State football players Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint on felony rape and kidnapping charges, according to records obtained by CNN from the Franklin County Municipal Court Clerk.
Riep and Wint are listed as inmates in Franklin County Jail, according to the jail's website.
A spokesperson for Ohio State University provided CNN with the following statement: "We are aware that two of our students have been arrested and criminally charged. They have been suspended from all activities involving the football program. We will share more information when available."
CNN has not yet determined if Riep and Wint have legal representation or when they will appear in court.
