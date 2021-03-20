A tsunami warning has been issued following an earthquake off the east coast of Japan, the US National Tsunami Warning Center reported on Saturday.
According to the National Tsunami Warning Center, the tsunami warning is for Hachinohe, Japan and Niigata, Japan.
Latest information from USGS show the earthquake has been revised to a 7.0 preliminary magnitude with a depth of 54 kilometers (34 miles) off of Ishinomaki, a city located in the Miyagi jurisdiction.
CNN teams in Tokyo felt the earthquake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.