At least three tornadoes touched down in multiple locations across the Southeast Tuesday as the National Weather Service issued tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings urging people to seek shelter.
There was significant damage, but no deaths, in the Basin Refuge area and in Agricola, areas just south of the city of Lucedale, Mississippi.
George County Sheriff's Department Emergency Coordinator Doug Adams said the damage was mainly structural and included downed power lines and trees, roof damage and at least one flipped vehicle.
"It could have been a lot worse, with school being out and everything," Adams said. "We were very lucky."
Two other tornadoes touched down in Alabama: one in Eufaula, according to the Eufaula Police Department, and one in Troy, according to the Pike County Sheriff's Department. Information on damage and potential fatalities was not immediately available.
The National Weather Service said that severe storms could come to a wide area of the southeast on Tuesday.
"Thunderstorms may produce occasional damaging wind, a few tornadoes, and isolated large hail, mainly from southern portions of Alabama and Georgia to parts of the Florida Panhandle and extreme southern South Carolina," the NWS said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.