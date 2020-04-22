Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning are set to play a golf match for Covid-19 relief

Think live sports are over because of coronavirus? Think again.
Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning, Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady will all be taking the golf course for a two-on-two live competition next month called "The Match: Champions for Charity."
All proceeds will go to coronavirus relief.
Sure, maybe the match is supposed to be friendly, but there's certain to be some competitiveness in the air -- at least from Mickelson.
"It's on now," he wrote on Twitter, accompanied by a smirking emoji.
The event is scheduled to air on TNT, but specific dates and times have yet to be worked out, according to Bleacher Report. When contacted by CNN, Turner Sports issued no comment but didn't dispute Bleacher Report's reporting.
Turner Sports, Bleacher Report, TNT and CNN all share a parent company, WarnerMedia.
This would be the second "The Match" event to occur, with the first taking place between Woods and Mickelson in 2018.
Golf has largely been put on hold since the coronavirus pandemic began. Since the PGA canceled The Players Championship on March 12, there haven't been any events.
According to ESPN, the PGA Tour must approve any events its players participate in, and the organization has yet to sign off.
