This Chick-fil-A in San Antonio hosted its own high school graduation for employees

The Class of 2020 is graduating at a strange time, with ceremonies canceled across the country and many going virtual.
But at one Chick-fil-A in San Antonio, Texas, store employees got creative to celebrate their school graduates.
In an outdoor ceremony, a store employee called the graduates' names as those in attendance dutifully wore face masks and gloves. They walked down a red carpet, where they received a fancy graduation stole and a gift basket, before posing for photos.
"While this may not be how you guys pictured graduation a few years ago, months ago, or even days ago, we wanted to make sure that you guys were celebrated in a way that we could all be here and celebrate you guys for the accomplishment you have made," a store employee said at the start of the ceremony. "We know it took a lot of hard work and determination, so we did not want that to go uncelebrated."
The coronavirus pandemic has led to the cancellation of many graduation ceremonies, amidst stay-at-home orders and social distancing measures.
Some school districts adapted to the new normal, doing drive-in graduations, virtual ceremonies and even door-to-door diploma deliveries.
Celebrities have also stepped up to the plate. LeBron James, for example, hosted his own prime-time TV graduation for seniors, complete with musical guests and a digital yearbook.
