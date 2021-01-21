There is a single winner of the Powerball lottery on Wednesday.
"A single ticket sold in Maryland matched all six numbers in the Wednesday night Powerball drawing to win the fourth-largest jackpot in Powerball history," according to an early Thursday morning release from Powerball.
The winning numbers were: 40, 53, 60, 68, 69, plus Powerball 22, and Power Play multiplier 3X.
"The lucky ticket holder will have the choice between an estimated annuity of $731.1 million, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment of $546.8 million. Both prize options are before taxes," the news release said.
This is only the fourth time the jackpot has crossed the $700 million mark, according to Powerball.
The Mega Millions jackpot is still in play.
No winners on Tuesday means Friday's winner could potentially win an estimated $970 million.
CNN's Kelly Murray contributed to this report.
