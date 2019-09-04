There was a baby born during the hurricane so his parents named him Dorian
Baby Tadashi Dorian Davis came into the world during the storm so his parents named him after it.

 AdventHealth Deland

Hurricanes are usually known for their destruction, but for one family in DeLand, Florida, Hurricane Dorian brought a new life.

Kay Lisa McCloud and Anthony Davis welcomed their new baby boy into the world on September 2 at AdventHealth DeLand, just as Hurricane Dorian set its sights on the Florida coast.

He arrived 12 days early and weighed in at 4 pounds and 8 ounces, according to the hospital.

"I was hoping he would wait until after the hurricane!" McCloud said in a statement. "This is a storm I definitely won't forget."

And so in honor of his untimely arrival during the storm, they decided to name him Tadashi Dorian Davis -- a storm they'll always remember.

The new family of three returned home Wednesday to a home that was undamaged, dry, and its electricity intact.