The Nevada Gaming Control Board wants to strip Steve Wynn of his gaming license, after the casino mogul stepped down as CEO and chairman of Wynn Resorts following the disclosure of sexual harassment and assault allegations against him.
"His conduct demonstrated that he is not a person of good character, honesty, and/or integrity," the board said in a complaint filed before the Nevada Gaming Commission Monday.
"His conduct further established that he poses a threat to the public interest of the State of Nevada," the complaint says.
The board recommended the revocation, as well as a fine for Wynn after the tycoon failed to attend a scheduled hearing of the board regarding the allegations.
A representative for Wynn declined to comment to CNN Tuesday.
The state's gaming commission is tasked with deciding whether Wynn's company is still suitable for a state casino license, after a stunning report alleged former Wynn Resorts executives covered up years of sexual misconduct allegations against the billionaire.
The report, released in April by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, said the company fostered a culture of secrecy in which victims of sexual misconduct and harassment became afraid to pursue complaints or believed doing so would be pointless.
Wynn stepped down as CEO in February 2018. He has denied the accusations and engaging in any relationship that was not consensual.
Wynn's company, the gaming board complaint says, admitted to the control board it did not enforce company policies and procedures when it came to sexual misconduct allegations against Wynn, the complaint says.
As a result, the allegations were not properly addressed or investigated, the complaint says.
Wynn Resorts was fined $20 million for repeatedly failing to properly respond to the allegations
Complaint says Wynn's behavior damaged industry
In its Monday report, the gaming control board said Wynn has "repeatedly violated Nevada's gaming statutes and regulations, bringing discredit upon the State of Nevada and its gaming industry."
"He is unsuitable to be associated with a gaming enterprise or the gaming industry as whole," the complaint says.
Wynn never reported the allegations and concealed "at least some" through nondisclosure agreements, the complaint says.
The negative reporting harmed Nevada's reputation and the gaming industry, the control board claims.
"It damaged the public's confidence and trust in an industry that is vitally important to the economy of the State of Nevada and the general welfare of its inhabitants," the complaint says.
