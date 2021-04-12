Not Available
The latest on the police shooting in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota
- By Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani, Mike Hayes and Meg Wagner, CNN
- Updated
An 11-month-old baby was killed and two other children hurt after shots were fired into a car in Syracuse, New York
- By LaCrisha McAllister and Hollie Silverman, CNN
Police and demonstrators clash during protests over the shooting of a Minnesota man during a traffic stop
- By Madeline Holcombe and Adrienne Broaddus, CNN
- Updated
Classes canceled at Knoxville school for two days after shooting leaves student dead and officer injured
- By Kay Jones and Hollie Silverman, CNN
- Updated
- Jack Hanna, beloved animal expert, stepping away because of dementia
- Three Georgia counties being investigated for violating state election rules
- Texas mom in custody after 2-month-old daughter was found dead in duffle bag full of ice, police say
- A Black family's beach property in California was taken during the Jim Crow era. The county is now giving it back, and it's worth millions
- Georgia family pleads for answers after dad shot, killed with child in car
- California-based greenhouse grower Pete's to locate in central Georgia
- VETERANS STORY: Meet the last MIG killer
- Reports: Former Atlanta Falcon Phillip Adams kills five, himself
- ON THE MARKET: 5 bedroom home on Jackson Lake provides privacy, beautiful lake views
- PHOTOS: First Round from The Masters in Augusta - April 8
- PHOTOS: Red Devils honor seniors in baseball
- Baby names losing popularity in the 21st century
- 100 best documentaries of all time
- Bestselling album from the year you graduated high school
- 50 fascinating facts about farming in America
- PHOTOS: Easter Bunny visits Rec. Dept. practices
- Pawsitively adorable: Check out these dogs available at Butts Mutts
- Highest-rated restaurants in Atlanta, according to Tripadvisor
Latest News
- Standoff emerges between White House and Michigan governor as state's Covid situation deteriorates
- Number of unaccompanied migrant children in Customs and Border Protection custody falls 45%
- Biden to nominate first woman secretary of the Army
- Rain doesn't keep supercross riders from flying around Atlanta Motor Speedway
- Butts County Jail Logbook
POLL: Have you received the COVID-19 vaccine?
