- Stark Elementary teacher tests positive for COVID-19; 5 staff and 7 students in 'close contact' will quarantine at home for 14 days
- Darian Berry pleads guilty in federal court to distributing methamphetamine
- Firefighting community mourning loss of retired firefighter-EMT John Sawyer
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Butts County Magistrate Court
- Jackson receives $750,000 CDBG grant to complete Pepperton water and sewer improvements
- Lashonda "Candy" Fears wins Extra Mile Award
- CERF House to delay reopening until January 2021
- Quarry proposed for 462 acres on Jack Maddox Bridge Road in northern Butts County
- Fresh produce distributed to needy families by Action Ministries and Concern Clergy of Butts County
- ON THE MARKET: $1.55 million home on Lake Jackson includes outdoor kitchen, guest house, and a lighthouse
- ON THE MARKET: 6 bedroom coastal style home features dock on Jackson Lake
- These are foods you shouldn’t keep in the refrigerator
- ON THE MARKET: This 4 bedroom Jackson home provides abundant privacy on 22 acres of land
- Highest-paying jobs that require a bachelor's degree
- Best colleges in America
- 100 highest-paying jobs in America
- ON THE MARKET: 19th century home near Indian Springs State Park blends old home feel with modern conveniences
- Butts Mutts
- What retirement is like in 50 places around the world
Latest News
- Good morning! It's Wednesday, September 16, 2020.
- Gov. Brian Kemp reopening Georgia elderly-care facilities for first time since COVID-19 struck
- Avalanche of mail ballots -- and ballot-watchers -- threatens to slow results after polls close
- US ambassador to Hungary to step down
- Chancellor Wrigley defends reopening Georgia university campuses during pandemic
