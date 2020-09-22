Not Available
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- By Helen Regan and Adam Renton, CNN
-
- Updated
- 0
- By Sonia Moghe, CNN
- Updated
- 0
- By Amir Vera and Jill Martin, CNN
- Updated
- 0
Major League Baseball and Players Association commit $10 million to increase Black representation in baseball
- By Leah Asmelash and Dan Kamal, CNN
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Petition presented seeking removal of the Confederate statue from courthouse grounds on the Jackson square
- Second teacher at Stark Elementary tests positive for COVID-19, more students sent home
- Red Devil football suspended after coach tests positive; contact tracing underway to determine which players were in close contact with coach
- 125 million-year-old dinosaur found buried by a volcanic eruption in China
- Stark Elementary teacher tests positive for COVID-19; 5 staff and 7 students in 'close contact' will quarantine at home for 14 days
- Quarry proposed for 462 acres on Jack Maddox Bridge Road in northern Butts County
- Jackson cancels Fall Festival and Christmas Parade amid COVID-19 concerns
- Butts County Magistrate Court
- Jackson Jam, a fundraiser for the Butts County Recreation Department, hits Jackson on Sept. 26
- Butts County Jail Logbook
Images
Videos
Collections
- PHOTOS: Scenes from Jackson's 22-21 win over Lamar County on Sept. 18
- ON THE MARKET: $1.55 million home on Lake Jackson includes outdoor kitchen, guest house, and a lighthouse
- What retirement is like in 50 places around the world
- Highest-paying states for nurses
- Butts Mutts
- States producing the most maple syrup, corn and other major crops
- Most popular brands in America
- Cost of gold the year you were born
- 27 factors that make you vulnerable to COVID-19
- How climate change has affected each state
Latest News
- UGA professor Valentine Nzengung's inventions protect humans and the environment
- Red Devil football suspended after coach tests positive; contact tracing underway to determine which players were in close contact with coach
- MORRIS: Consider the vast differences created by God
- Lady Devils open area competition with two convincing wins
- Update from the state capitol: Some good news
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: What method will you use to vote in the general election on November 3?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.