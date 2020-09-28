Not Available
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- By Julia Hollingsworth and Adam Renton, CNN
-
- Updated
- 0
- By Jennifer Selva, Paul Vercammen and Hollie Silverman, CNN
- Updated
- 0
- By Isaac Yee and Helen Regan, CNN
- Updated
- 0
- By Julia Hollingsworth and Adam Renton, CNN
- Updated
- 0
- By Melissa Alonso, CNN
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Jackson High student arrested after photo shows him holding a handgun on school bus
- Butts County "closely monitoring the activity" on the site of a proposed rock quarry, says Commissioner Russ Crumbley
- Teketa Jester is first female Deputy Warden of Security at Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson
- Entire Jackson football team in quarantine after two more coaches test positive and a player shows symptoms
- Red Devil football suspended after coach tests positive; contact tracing underway to determine which players were in close contact with coach
- Jackson HIgh School transitioning to virtual learning for 10 days beginning Friday, Sept. 25
- Butts County Board of Commissioners form committees to study recreation facilities and programs
- Newton and Rockdale among Georgia counties receiving Department of Justice grants
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Butts County Magistrate Court
Images
Videos
Collections
- ON THE MARKET: 3 bedroom Jackson home features sunroom and "she shed"
- ON THE MARKET: $1.55 million home on Lake Jackson includes outdoor kitchen, guest house, and a lighthouse
- Most common jobs held by women today
- Why weighing your Medicare Part D options is crucial this year
- PHOTOS: Scenes from Jackson's 22-21 win over Lamar County on Sept. 18
- PHOTOS: Georgia at Arkansas Football
- Butts Mutts
- Jobs with the lowest divorce rates
- 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Sept. 22
- Best single-season TV shows
Latest News
- Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale hospitalized following reported suicide attempt
- New York Times: Trump paid no income taxes in 10 out of 15 years beginning in 2000
- No debate handshake for Biden, Trump. First presidential showdown adapts to Covid-19
- Woodland Spirits exhibit returns to Fernbank for fall, Halloween
- Chris Wallace won't fact check Trump and Biden during the debate
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: Do you think President Trump should nominate someone to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.