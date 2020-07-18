Not Available
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- By Nectar Gan, Brett McKeehan and Tara John, CNN
-
- Updated
- 0
The latest coronavirus news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- CDC delays release of additional documents on reopening schools
- Two people injured in one car accident on Lyons Street in Jackson
- Gathering ordinance approved in Jackson; first test may be upcoming summer fair
- Confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to increase in Georgia and Butts County
- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reissues stay-at-home order as COVID-19 cases soar
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Butts County School System preparing for anxiety of returning to school during COVID-19
- Jackson High Class of 2020 have last chance at senior prom and graduation
- Butts County Magistrate Court
- Sons of Confederate Veterans seeking legal action against Henry County for monument removal
Images
Videos
Latest News
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: What kind of mask mandate are you in favor of?
Gov. Brian Kemp's latest executive order contains new language requiring that any masking mandates put in place by city or county governments that go beyond the state’s voluntary measures “are suspended.” What kind of mask mandate are you in favor of?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.