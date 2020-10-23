Not Available
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- By Julia Hollingsworth and Adam Renton, CNN
Updated
University of Utah settles with family of murdered student Lauren McCluskey and renames its violence prevention center in her honor
- By Mallika Kallingal and Jennifer Henderson, CNN
Updated
- By Julia Hollingsworth and Adam Renton, CNN
Updated
Georgia teen apologizes for plot to kill black churchgoers and is sentenced to time in juvenile detention
- By Steve Almasy and Lindsay Benson, CNN
Updated
- By Ray Sanchez and Elizabeth Joseph, CNN
Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- Hazard mitigation plan approved for Butts County, Jackson, Flovilla and Jenkinsburg
- Butts County Magistrate Court
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Three Points Center establishing residential treatment center for adopted youth in Butts County
- Butts County recreational soccer players and families turn out to honor Coach Robert Harper
- New state record blue catfish caught in Stewart County
- Jackson man included in six arrested at Forsyth motel for drugs
- Man shoots at suspects during attempted robbery at Atlanta Neiman Marcus
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Georgia deputy: Alleged Burglar caught red-handed inside a boat
Images
Videos
Collections
- PHOTOS: Georgia at Alabama Football
- ON THE MARKET: Jackson Lake home boasts lake living with incredible sunrise views
- ON THE MARKET: Jackson Lake home boasts covered boathouse and dock
- Best small towns to live in across America
- ON THE MARKET: Jackson Lake home with deep water frontage selling for $989k
- ON THE MARKET: Jackson home on Tussahaw Creek is quiet escape for weekends (or every day)
- 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week - October 20
- Most common jobs held by women today
- Best movie for every type of horror fan
- Podcasts to Listen To: Strange Phenomenon and the best Halloween podcasts for adults
Latest News
- Georgia teen apologizes for plot to kill black churchgoers and is sentenced to time in juvenile detention
- Georgia man ‘encouraged to drink’ by woman, tells police he woke up with no woman, no $9,000 in cash
- Trump fails to get the game-changing moment he wanted in final debate with Joe Biden
- Florida attorney accused of being serial bank robber, FBI says
- How to watch tonight's presidential debate
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: Who do you think won the final presidential debate?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
