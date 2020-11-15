Not Available
Most Popular
Articles
- Two die after tractor-trailer collision on I-75 in the early morning hours of Nov. 11
- Brad Johnson expected to be named the next Butts County Manager
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Vote recount in Presidential race underway in Butts County
- Confirmed cases of COVID-19 increase by more than 11,200 in Georgia last week, deaths top
- Newnan Police nab suspect in 4 of 6 killings
- Now Streaming: Sofia Loren, Greta Thunberg light up the screen
- Butts County Magistrate Court
- High Falls Lake will be lowered Dec. 1 to Feb. 28 to allow dock repairs
- Jackson vs. Mary Persons game tickets sold out!
Images
Videos
Collections
- ON THE MARKET: A-frame designed home in Flovilla features stocked pond for avid fishers
- 100 vintage baby names coming back into style
- Check out these dogs available at Butts Mutts
- 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week - Nov. 9
- Doctors respond to 20 common concerns about the flu shot
- ON THE MARKET: Jackson Lake home boasts lake living with incredible sunrise views
- PHOTOS: 2020 Masters, Monday Practice Rounds
- PHOTOS: 2020 Masters, Wednesday Practice Rounds
- Best community college in every state
- ON THE MARKET: Comedian Jeff Foxworthy's Johns Creek estate for sale at $2.99 million
Latest News
- Atlanta off-duty officer involved in fatal shooting at nightclub, police say
- Peru's interim president resigns after just five days
- Georgia Sen. David Perdue declines to debate opponent ahead of January 5 runoff
- Jackson High agriculture education students compete in Area 3 FFA event
- Atlanta community honors murdered 11-year-old boy with unity mural
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: How do you think the U.S. Supreme Court will rule in the Affordable Care Act case?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
